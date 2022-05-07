Oppenheimer Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $76.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ameresco stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. 41.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

