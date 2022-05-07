Oppenheimer Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.71.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

