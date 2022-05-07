OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,608. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

OPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

