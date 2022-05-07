OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 202,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

