Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

OPCH stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

