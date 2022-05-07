OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $366,644.96 and $55,923.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00242339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00216827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00477383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.64 or 1.99151957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

