Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $10,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.