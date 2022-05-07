Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

