Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,293,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,351,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

