Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

