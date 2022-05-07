Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 320,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,094,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 149,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

