Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 196 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 78,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.