Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

