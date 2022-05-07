Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 219 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

