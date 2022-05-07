OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $73.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

