OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 755 ($9.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 539 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.57. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60). The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

