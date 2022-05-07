Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.20 ($5.47) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

