Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$49.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 495,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,891. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

