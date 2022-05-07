Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,751.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.