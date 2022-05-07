Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

