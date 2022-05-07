Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.78.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of COIN traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,150. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $368.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

