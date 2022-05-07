Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,146. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

