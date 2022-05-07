Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,368. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.14.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.38). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

