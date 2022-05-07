Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.69. 10,418,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,554. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

