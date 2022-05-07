Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Oxford Industries worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

OXM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 202,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

