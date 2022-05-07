P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PLBY Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of PLBY Group worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $2,521,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $383,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 1,080,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,712. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.