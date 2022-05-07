P.A.W. Capital Corp Lowers Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. EverQuote comprises about 2.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.68% of EverQuote worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 296,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $214,179. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

