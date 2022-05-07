P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 86.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 99.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 5,662,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,885. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

