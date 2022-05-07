P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 50,000 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cantaloupe accounts for approximately 1.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

