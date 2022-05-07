P.A.W. Capital Corp Takes $892,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

