PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005607 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00308451 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002201 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00242291 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.