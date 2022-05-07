Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) is Truadvice LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,997 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF makes up about 4.8% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

PSFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

