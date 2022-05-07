Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 1,304 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 581.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 455,560 shares during the last quarter.
