Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,148. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 436,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,744,000 after buying an additional 309,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

