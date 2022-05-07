PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $489.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 477.80 ($5.97). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 478.80 ($5.98), with a volume of 340,191 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 700 ($8.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648 ($8.09).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($566,885.33). Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($32,886.75).

PageGroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

