PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Down 10.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.25. 25,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 915,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 150.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.