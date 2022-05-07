PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.07.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
