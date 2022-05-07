PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,241. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

