Palladium Partners LLC Buys 800 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $98,093,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.54. The company had a trading volume of 441,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,567. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.06 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

