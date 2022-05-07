Palladium Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 139,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,912. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day moving average is $277.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

