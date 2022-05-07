Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,511.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 355,750 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

