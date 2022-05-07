Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 549 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

