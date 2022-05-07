Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,989 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 449,344 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,405. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

