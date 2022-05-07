Palladium Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

