Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 866,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,952. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

