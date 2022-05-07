Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.60.

PZZA traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $87.36. 866,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $86.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

