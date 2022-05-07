Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.00

Paparazzi (PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,124.56 or 0.99989575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

