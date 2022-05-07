Parachute Trading Up 3.5% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $419,416.91 and $126,747.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013207 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

