Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

