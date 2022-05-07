Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.71.

NYSE:PH traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,883. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $260.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

