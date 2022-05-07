Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.06. 490,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.78. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.74.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

