Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.17.
TSE:PKI traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.06. 490,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.78. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.74.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
